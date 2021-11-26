Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $10.19 on Friday, reaching $329.23. 1,491,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,697. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.85.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.