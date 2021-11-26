Insider Selling: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Sells 174,851 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georgios Palikaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20.

NASDAQ MMAT traded down 0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting 3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.64 and a 12 month high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

