Insider Selling: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,563,450.13.

Shares of CVE:NOU traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.49175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

