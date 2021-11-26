Insider Selling: Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.84. 393,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,793. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

