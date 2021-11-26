Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,279,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

