Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CFO Sells 61,451 Shares of Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CFO Jikun Kim sold 61,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $465,798.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 15,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,871. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

