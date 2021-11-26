Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 1,873,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,479. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Switch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

