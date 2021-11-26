Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells 129,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 583,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,418. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
