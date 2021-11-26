Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells 129,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 583,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,418. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

