Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 295,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,502. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -794.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

