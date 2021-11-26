Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Sells 99,682 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $814,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 295,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -794.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Usio in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

