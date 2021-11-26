Insider Selling: Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Ernst G. Hoyer sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $12,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UTMD stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.33. 17,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $439.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

