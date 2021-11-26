Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,955 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Insperity worth $104,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 90.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

