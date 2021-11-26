Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.57.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.