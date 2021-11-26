Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $9,746.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,140,769 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

