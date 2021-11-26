Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Integer worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

