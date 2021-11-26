Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRG shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 54,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

