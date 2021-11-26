Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. 50,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.