Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Intelligent Systems worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

