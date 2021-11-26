InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 95,007 shares.The stock last traded at $63.03 and had previously closed at $66.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
