InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 95,007 shares.The stock last traded at $63.03 and had previously closed at $66.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

