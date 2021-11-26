International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

