International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.51

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 956060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

