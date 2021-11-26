International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Stock Price Down 4%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,090,000.

