International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

