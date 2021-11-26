Internet Computer Price Reaches $39.38 (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.19 billion and $422.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,959,241 coins and its circulating supply is 182,706,374 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

