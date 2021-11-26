Internet of People Hits Market Cap of $43,679.78 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 69.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 69.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $43,679.78 and $3.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars.

