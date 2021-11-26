inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.