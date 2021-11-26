InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading 0.6% Higher

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.91. 324,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,460% from the average session volume of 20,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

