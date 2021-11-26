Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.66% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.