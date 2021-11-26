Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. 702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,750. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.94.

