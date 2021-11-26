Invesco Ltd. Acquires 368,960 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Steelcase worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Steelcase by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 350,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 311,877 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

