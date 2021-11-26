Invesco Ltd. Buys 81,334 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.97% of AAR worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

AIR opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.