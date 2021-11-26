Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Caleres worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,312,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.37 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.