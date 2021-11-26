Invesco Ltd. Has $14.31 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Cousins Properties worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $39.70 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

