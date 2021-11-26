Invesco Ltd. Has $14.39 Million Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.17% of New Gold worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in New Gold by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Gold by 270.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 898,009 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

