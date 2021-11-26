Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of World Fuel Services worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INT opened at $26.43 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

