Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Tennant worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 62.3% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.