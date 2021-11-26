Invesco Ltd. Sells 174,549 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Unisys worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 153.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 26.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 285.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

In other news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

