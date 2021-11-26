Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $393.60. 1,604,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $294.59 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

