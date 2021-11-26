Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.62. 198,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

