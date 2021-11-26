Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV opened at $57.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.