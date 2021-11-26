Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.81% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $95.23 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

