Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HLAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €142.60 ($162.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/16/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €142.60 ($162.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/1/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €151.00 ($171.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/1/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €2.20 ($2.50) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €211.80 ($240.68). The company had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €200.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($267.73).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

