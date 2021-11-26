Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV):

11/11/2021 – ShockWave Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

11/9/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $219.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – ShockWave Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $193.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average is $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,822,434. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

