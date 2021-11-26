Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stratec (SBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stratec (ETR: SBS):

11/12/2021 – Stratec was given a new €144.00 ($163.64) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Stratec was given a new €139.00 ($157.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Stratec was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Stratec was given a new €117.00 ($132.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Stratec was given a new €117.00 ($132.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Stratec was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Stratec was given a new €129.00 ($146.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/7/2021 – Stratec was given a new €153.00 ($173.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €129.20 ($146.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Stratec SE has a 1-year low of €100.40 ($114.09) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($167.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of €131.58 and a 200-day moving average of €125.72. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

