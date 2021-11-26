Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $293.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $347.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $295.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $434.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $324.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $335.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Fortinet Inc alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,234 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,697,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 209,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.