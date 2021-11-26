Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OneSpaWorld (OSW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ: OSW) recently:
- 11/24/2021 – OneSpaWorld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “
11/23/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/18/2021 – OneSpaWorld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
11/17/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/11/2021 – OneSpaWorld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
10/6/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
OneSpaWorld stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 22,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,161. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
