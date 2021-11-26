Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OneSpaWorld (OSW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ: OSW) recently:

11/24/2021 – OneSpaWorld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company's service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. "

11/23/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – OneSpaWorld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – OneSpaWorld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 22,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,161. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

