Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) in the last few weeks:
11/24/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/23/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
11/23/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
11/13/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/11/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.
10/27/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
10/16/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RY traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.52. 1,774,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,575. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
