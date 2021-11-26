Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

11/23/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

11/22/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/13/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

11/11/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

10/27/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

10/16/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Shares of RY traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.52. 1,774,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,575. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.