Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2021 – SIGA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

11/24/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

11/23/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/13/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

11/12/2021 – SIGA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 327,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,707. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

