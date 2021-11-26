Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (AQX, BLND, BME, CRDA, CRST, EZJ, FPO, GNC, HUW, HWDN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 26th:

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

Get Aquis Exchange PLC alerts:

British Land (LON:BLND) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.50 ($16.48) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €18.10 ($20.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 188 ($2.46) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.