Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) recently:

11/25/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/18/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €119.00 ($135.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/16/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €74.00 ($84.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($122.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/11/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €122.00 ($138.64) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €94.00 ($106.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($122.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KBX opened at €93.00 ($105.68) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.75 and a 200-day moving average of €98.16. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

